Report: Foreign Leaders Instructed to Praise Trump on Election Win During Overseas Trip
As President Donald Trump embarks on his first foreign trip, the world leaders he will be meeting are getting a list of tips on how to interact with Trump. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KYTX 4:34 AM. CDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video
-
Tyler Walmart gas mix-up leaves customers with pricey repairs
-
Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership
-
CBS19 Investigates: Fatal crash sparks concerns on FM 279
-
More calls for charges after Denny's beating
-
Woman ticketed for bird egg bashing
-
CBS19 Exclusive - Ingram Talks About UT
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
-
Overshown Talks About Committing to UT
-
Update: Missing Longview Child
More Stories
-
Fire marshal investigating explosion, fire at Tyler…Jun 13, 2017, 2:44 p.m.
-
Tyler art relocation controversy turns positiveJun 13, 2017, 9:59 p.m.
-
HCSO: Drug dealers disguised meth as candyJun 13, 2017, 5:52 p.m.