The Department of Justice Says Trump Can Take Payments From Foreign Governments
Lawyers for The Department of justice are arguing that President Donald Trump is not violating the constitution by taking money from foreign governments. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KYTX 2:01 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
