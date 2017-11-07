Trump: 'Hundreds More' Would have been Killed in Texas With Stricter Gun Laws
President Trump has called for 'extreme vetting' of immigrants from Muslim-majority countries in response to terrorist incidents, but has yet to take any action on gun laws in response to the deadly mass shootings that have occurred during his time in office. Veuer's Chandra Lanier has the story.
KYTX 2:41 PM. CST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
ETX photographer talks about her viral boudoir photos
-
Atwood's robbery
-
Crosby-Lebus worker strike
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Teacher accused of assault
-
84-year-old post office worker retires
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
SPCA Dogtoberfest
-
East Texan nearly caught in Vegas shooting
-
Under The Lights Week 5 (Sept. 29)
More Stories
-
VOTE 2017: Special Bonds and Elections (Final)Nov. 7, 2017, 4:16 p.m.
-
Shooting victims: Who they were, how to helpNov. 6, 2017, 2:55 p.m.
-
The Polar Express has arrived in East TexasNov. 7, 2017, 11:43 p.m.