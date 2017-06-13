Uber Offers Full Refunds To Customers In London After Price Surging During Terror Attack
After coming under fire from some pretty angry customers, Uber is refunding fares for trips near the London Bridge terror attack. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KYTX 5:08 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video
-
Tyler Walmart gas mix-up leaves customers with pricey repairs
-
Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership
-
CBS19 Investigates: Fatal crash sparks concerns on FM 279
-
More calls for charges after Denny's beating
-
Woman ticketed for bird egg bashing
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
-
CBS19 Exclusive - Ingram Talks About UT
-
Overshown Talks About Committing to UT
-
SCSO: 2 bodies found likely murder-suicide
More Stories
-
1 dead in Lufkin hit and run, police seek person of interestJun 13, 2017, 6:02 p.m.
-
Plano police officer shoots, kills man at gas stationJun 12, 2017, 5:55 p.m.
-
Girl screams 'daddy don't' while being stabbed to deathJun 13, 2017, 5:00 p.m.