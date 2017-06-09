YouTube's Making a Major Change to Weed Out The Worst Content Creators
YouTube is cleaning house and making sure the people who are making money from ads, truly deserve the paycheck, it's gonna take over 10,000 views at least. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KYTX 10:30 AM. CDT June 09, 2017
