1 killed, 1 injured in late-night wreck west of Brownsboro

HENDERSON COUNTY - A car wreck claimed the life of one man and sent another to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday evening.

According to a preliminary DPS report, Bunheng Sok, 27, of Athens was westbound on State Highway 31 three miles outside Brownsboro when, for an unknown reason, he traveled into the opposite lane of traffic, and hit a Honda Accord driven by Sharn Alexander Dewet.

Dewet was killed at the scene, and Sok was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

This crash remains under investigation.

