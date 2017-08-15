1 killed in Cherokee county wreck

CHEROKEE COUNTY - A 74-year-old man died in a one-vehicle wreck in Cherokee County Monday night.

According to a DPS preliminary crash report, Edward Willbanks of Jacksonville was driving southwest on Farm-to-Market 747 when for unknown reasons he went off the roadway in a curve.

Willbanks overcorrected, drove across the roadway and struck a pole, ending in a ditch on the south side of the road. He died at the scene.

