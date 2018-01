System.Xml.XmlNode[]

An early morning crash has resulted in the death of one person.

DPS responded to a one vehicle crash on SH-42 just south of New London in Rusk County, according to a press release.

The driver, Zachary Hunter Reynolds, 21, of Overton was traveling south on SH-42 when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.

