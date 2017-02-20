TYLER - Cleanup continues on Highway 69 Monday morning near Tyler Pipe after an accident happened between a tractor-trailer and a passenger car.

According to DPS, a Brookshire Grocery Company tractor-trailer heading southbound on Highway 69 toward Tyler struck a northbound passenger car, causing the tractor-trailer to spin 180 degrees and ending up in a ditch.

One person was in the truck and one in the passenger car. Both were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

Traffic is down to one lane both ways as crews continue to investigate the accident and clean up the area.

Please seek alternate routes if possible.

