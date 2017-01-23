Driver arrested after causing wreck and fleeing scene with a child

PALESTINE - One person is in jail on multiple charges after causing a wreck, then fleeing the scene with a small child on Sunday.

Police were called to an accident at the intersection of South Loop 256 and East Park Avenue Sunday around 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the suspect who caused the accident had fled the scene carrying a small child.

The suspect and child were quickly located. Police arrested the suspect and sent the child to a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

A child in the second vehicle involved in the accident was also sent to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault, abandonment/endangerment of a child, resisting arrest, fleeing the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Palestine police are still investigating the incident.

