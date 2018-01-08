Officials investigating crash involving school bus

DPS is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 87 involving a Shelbyville ISD school bus.
According to the preliminary crash investigation, the school bus was stopped on State Highway 87 facing north with its lights activated. A car traveling south came over a hill and tried stopping but slid into the northbound lane striking the front of the bus.
The driver of the car has been identified as Matthew Gamble, 16, from Shelbyville. A passenger with Gamble was taken to the hospital for possible treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
