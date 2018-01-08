Officials investigating crash involving school bus

School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

DPS is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 87 involving a Shelbyville ISD school bus.

According to the preliminary crash investigation, the school bus was stopped on State Highway 87 facing north with its lights activated. A car traveling south came over a hill and tried stopping but slid into the northbound lane striking the front of the bus.

The driver of the car has been identified as Matthew Gamble, 16, from Shelbyville. A passenger with Gamble was taken to the hospital for possible treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

