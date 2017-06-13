Naked suspect arrested after SWAT standoff on Highway 80

Rojelio Villarreal Gonzales (Photo: Forney Police Department)

SUNNYVALE -- A SWAT standoff along Highway 80 ended with a naked man in custody.

It all began at about 7:53 a.m. Tuesday when Forney police were alerted to a disturbance in the 400 block of Woodcrest Way.

"A [911] caller advised she saw a female in the bed of a yellow Dodge pickup screaming for help," read a statement from police.

The caller then told police the woman jumped from the truck and the driver fled the scene. The female, later identified as the suspect's girlfriend, also called police and told them her boyfriend had just stolen her truck and was possibly suicidal.

Responding officers were headed to the scene when they saw the yellow pickup truck headed westbound on Highway 80. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Rojelio Villarreal Gonzales, refused to pull over and a brief chase ensued before the truck stopped near the Collins Road exit in Mesquite.

Highway 80 shut down

When Gonzales refused to exit the vehicle, SWAT officers were called in and had weapons drawn for more than 30 minutes. Our HD Chopper 8 noticed that the suspect placed something against the windshield so officers couldn't see inside the vehicle.

Just before 10 a.m., the suspect emerged from the truck, naked, and was arrested by officers.

Police said as a precaution, Gonzales was taken to Baylor Scott and White Emergency and later charged with evading arrest with a stolen vehicle. Authorities said he also has multiple outstanding warrants and an investigation into possible domestic violence charges is also underway.

