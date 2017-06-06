Section of Texas College Road closed for repairs

A section of Texas College Road will be closed Tuesday for sewer main repair work, according to a press release issued by the City of Tyler.

The area closed is from West Northwest Loop 323 to 34th Street at Carter Boulevard.

Contractors will be repairing a 42-inch sewer main that was damaged by a culvert that fell on May 26.

The work is expected to last until Thursday June 8 at 8 p.m.

Texas College will be open to local traffic only from 34th Street at Carter Boulevard.

