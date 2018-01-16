KYTX
TRAVEL ADVISORY BLOG: Road Closures and Delays

Favian Quezada, KYTX 7:36 AM. CST January 16, 2018

Road Closures 

  • Westbound I-20 and mile marker 591 near Farm-To-Market Road 2087. Drivers are asked to take mile marker 595 for alternate route.

