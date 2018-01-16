Close TRAVEL ADVISORY BLOG: Road Closures and Delays Favian Quezada, KYTX 7:36 AM. CST January 16, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Road Closures Westbound I-20 and mile marker 591 near Farm-To-Market Road 2087. Drivers are asked to take mile marker 595 for alternate route. © 2018 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS ETX photographer talks about her viral boudoir photos Atwood's robbery Crosby-Lebus worker strike Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know Teacher accused of assault 84-year-old post office worker retires 11 new features in IOS 11 SPCA Dogtoberfest East Texan nearly caught in Vegas shooting Under The Lights Week 5 (Sept. 29) More Stories WINTER WEATHER BLOG: Weather updates, cancellations… Jan 15, 2018, 12:11 p.m. TRAVEL ADVISORY BLOG: Road Closures and Delays Jan 16, 2018, 7:36 a.m. Calif. couple charged with abuse for starving,… Jan 16, 2018, 7:32 a.m.
