TxDOT preparing roads for winter weather conditions

TxDOT crews are preparing I-20 and other major roadways for winter conditions forecast for the area New Year’s Weekend and into next week, according to a press release.
Pre-treating operations using a brine solution began Thursday and will continue Friday and Saturday targeting roadways and elevated structures that have the potential to freeze during winter conditions.
Brine is a salt and water solution applied to roadways creating a barrier that helps prevent ice and snow from sticking to the surface.
Safety tips for winter driving:
- Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.
- Know before you go. Check weather forecasts before departing and visit www.DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to check highway conditions and notices for road closures due to snow or ice.
- Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.
- Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.
- Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.
- If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of the skid.
- Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways, and move over for emergency vehicles.
- Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.
- Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.
- Assemble an emergency roadside kit, including a first-aid kit, booster cables, abrasive materials (sand or cat litter), flashlights, warm clothes, snacks and water.
