Work begins on Toll 49 safety improvements

NET RMA crews are working on various safety improvements along a 10-mile stretch of Toll 49.

TYLER - In the coming months, drivers on a section of Toll 49 will notice some changes, including a drop in speed limit.

"The road provides a quick alternative for car traffic navigating through Tyler, reads a newsletter published by the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA). "Additionally, the trucking industry utilization has also been well above the projected numbers."

As a result of those factors and others, NET RMA will add safety enhancements to a 10-mile stretch of Toll 49 between Interstate 20 and Highway 31, which was recently re-surfaced.

"Recently, the NET RMA board thoughtfully considered safety concerns expressed by the traveling public and voted to make a $4.1M additional investment after carefully identifying a plan that most effectively improves safety in a cost-effective manner," the newsletter reads.

Construction is expected to last until the end of 2017 and includes:

Widening the entire 10 miles of road

Restriping the road, adding 2.5 miles of passing lanes

Adding a 4-foot flush medial between travel lanes

Adding rumble strips (makes a car vibrate when driven on)

Adding additional reflectors in the median

Increasing signage

According to a spokesperson for NET RMA, speed limits will range between 60 and 65 miles-per-hour in the construction zone. The agency asks drivers to obey all signs and drive safely during construction.

© 2017 KYTX-TV