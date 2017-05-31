Work begins on Toll 49 safety improvements

TYLER - In the coming months, drivers on a section of Toll 49 will notice some changes, including a drop in speed limit.
"The road provides a quick alternative for car traffic navigating through Tyler, reads a newsletter published by the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA). "Additionally, the trucking industry utilization has also been well above the projected numbers."
As a result of those factors and others, NET RMA will add safety enhancements to a 10-mile stretch of Toll 49 between Interstate 20 and Highway 31, which was recently re-surfaced.
"Recently, the NET RMA board thoughtfully considered safety concerns expressed by the traveling public and voted to make a $4.1M additional investment after carefully identifying a plan that most effectively improves safety in a cost-effective manner," the newsletter reads.
Construction is expected to last until the end of 2017 and includes:
- Widening the entire 10 miles of road
- Restriping the road, adding 2.5 miles of passing lanes
- Adding a 4-foot flush medial between travel lanes
- Adding rumble strips (makes a car vibrate when driven on)
- Adding additional reflectors in the median
- Increasing signage
According to a spokesperson for NET RMA, speed limits will range between 60 and 65 miles-per-hour in the construction zone. The agency asks drivers to obey all signs and drive safely during construction.
