WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:55PM
44
Tyler, TX

Tyler Weather Summary: 44 degrees
Menu
KYTX Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 CBS 19. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday's forecast.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase.

Related Videos
March 6th Weather
FORECAST
One More Day for Rain/Storms
FORECAST
Storms and Scattered Rain End Your Weekend
FORECAST
Rain and Some Storms Arrive for Sunday
FORECAST
A Quiet Start To the Weekend
FORECAST
Sunshine... You Have Been Missed!
FORECAST
Saying Goodbye to the Rain
FORECAST
2-25 Full WX #2 Sunday AM
FORECAST
2-25 Last WX Sunday 10pm
FORECAST
2-25 2nd Full WX Cast Sunday PM
FORECAST
2-25 Full WX Cast Sunday PM
FORECAST
2-25 First WX Sunday PM
FORECAST
© 2018 CBS 19. All Rights Reserved.