Mandatory evacuations ordered in some coastal Texas cities ahead of Harvey

As the threat of Hurricane Harvey intensifies, some coastal Texas cities and counties have begun issuing mandatory evacuations.

The City of Port Aransas was the first to issue a mandatory evacuation at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, urging the city to take action and immediately evacuate.

The mayor of the city says the emergency management plan has been activated.

Early Thursday afternoon, Calhoun and San Patricio Counties also issued mandatory evacuations.

Failure to obey an evacuation order can result in criminal penalties.

Senator Ted Cruz issued a statement Thursday asking Texans in the path of the storm to stay prudent:

“As Texas prepares for the potential impact in the Gulf Coast region from [Hurricane] Harvey, I urge all Texans in the path of the storm to heed warnings from local officials, know your evacuation route, and avoid all high water areas," the statement reads.

"This is a serious storm, with strong winds and what forecasters have predicted will potentially be a historic amount of rainfall that will significantly raise the risk of serious and life-threatening flooding. I have great confidence in our state’s first responders, who stand ready to assist those affected. And I ask that you join Heidi and me in keeping all of those in the path of this storm in your thoughts and prayers.”

