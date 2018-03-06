Dry Weather Until the Weekend

Hope you were able to get out and vote! The weather was prefect Tuesday!

​Every forecast model is calling for dry weather across East Texas until Friday Night. So if you have any outdoor activities or chores that require dry weather for a couple days, you got your wish. We might see up to a 1/4 of an inch of rain from Friday Night until early Sunday Morning, but overall, the forecast looks pretty dry over the next 10 days.

Temps will be a bit chilly Wednesday Morning so don't be surprised if you wake up to a little bit of frost on your cars, trucks and grassy areas if you get up early. Northwest winds will keep most of the region below normal as well Wednesday. The winds change direction Thursday and begin to come up out of the south, and that will start a warming trend as we head into the weekend.

CBS Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.