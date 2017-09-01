Fake image of Hurricane Irma shows false storm path toward Texas

HOUSTON - A fake image of Hurricane Irma's storm path is making its ways across social media.

It's false. Hurricane Irma is not projected to touch Texas.

The image urges people to keep an eye on Irma, a Category 3 hurricane expected to gain intensity to a Category 4 storm. The fake photo shows the storm's path projection heading toward the Gulf of Mexico and Texas coast.

The photo has been shared more than 40,000 times.

In reality, Hurricane Irma's effects won't be felt in Texas. An area of high pressure over Bermuda should send Irma north, possibly even off the Eastern Seaboard into the open Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center's projection map also shows Irma's path east of Puerto Rico.

If you see the photo shared into your social media feed, do not repost or share it.

© 2017 KHOU-TV