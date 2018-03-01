Finally Some Sunshine! But For How Long?

February was one of the rainiest months we have had in the winter in a long time across East Texas. After many locations in East Texas picked up close to 10" of rain during the month of February, it finally appears we will get a break from the rain for a few days to finish the work week and start the weekend. We will pick up another chance for rain on Sunday and maybe a few thunderstorms on Monday. Right now, most of the days next week look dry. Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes