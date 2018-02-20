FLOOD SAFETY: Do you know what to do?

System.Object

EAST TEXAS - Strong thunderstorms are due to roll in Tuesday afternoon, and there is a concern for flash flooding.

According to the American Red Cross, floods are among the most frequent and costly natural disasters, and flash floods occur suddenly due to rapidly rising water along a stream or low-lying area.

Flood or Flash Flood Watch means flooding or flash flooding is possible in your area.

Flood or Flash Flood Warning means flooding or flash flooding is already happening or will soon happen in your area.

Below is a Flood Safety Checklist from the American Red Cross to help prepare you before, during and after a flood:

American Red Cross Flood Checklist by KYTX CBS19 on Scribd

Connect with us to get the most current weather updates from our team of meteorologists from anywhere by downloading our apps:

►Make it easy to keep up to date by Downloading our KYTX CBS19 News and Weather Apps now.

Have a news tip? Email news@cbs19.tv, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 KYTX-TV