Close ETX group rescues nearly 150 in a day with Houston Police Glennard Tilley dropped everything to help those trapped by Hurricane Harvey KYTX 11:17 PM. CDT August 30, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Eclipse preview East HS coach on leave over forced splits KYTX Breaking News Family of 6 drowns inside van Grandmothers turn to CrossFit Evacuees head to ETX Cherokee co. plane crash renaming REL in Tyler Lufkin Litlle League Watch Party Vandalized statue More Stories Texas Cares - Donate Aug 27, 2017, 6:47 p.m. Hurricane evacuees welcomed at Tyler transitional hub Aug 30, 2017, 10:43 p.m. ETX men rescue nearly 150 in a day with Houston Police Aug 31, 2017, 12:13 a.m.