Today: Off and on light rain showers will persist today with rainfall accumulations remaining under half an inch. Overcast skies for your Monday with a high of 75.

Tonight: The spotty shower weather pattern will continue throughout the overnight hours as a cold front progresses through East Texas. Lows tonight will dip down to the mid 50s.

7 Day: We will end out 2016 on a rather warm and rainy note. Showers will be possible through Wednesday. Sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures will exist for Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers march back into our forecast for New Years Eve weekend.

