Thursday's Weather
West to east flow aloft continues tonight. A cold front has drifted into North Texas. It will move into East Texas overnight where it will bring occasional rain to our area. Temperatures behind the front will be cooler through most of the weekend. Rain will continue through the weekend. There will be a chance of of few thunderstorms Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will not drop to near freezing.
KYTX 9:30 PM. CST February 01, 2017
