Tuesday's Weather
Overnight: Skies will be overcast. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 4:00 a.m. Occasional light rain will develop and become more widespread around sunrise. Low temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Tuesday: Skies will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny by late morning. Southwest winds will gust to 25 mph and become lighter in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s and could equal or surpass record highs for February 7th.
KYTX 9:33 PM. CST February 06, 2017
