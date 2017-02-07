Wednesday's Weather
Overnight: Mostly clear skies but some morning cloudiness will move into Deep East Texas by sunrise. Winds will be southwest 5 to 15 mph. Wednesday: Skies will be mostly sunny. Unseasonably warm temperatures will develop again in the afternoon. Highs will be near 80 degrees. A cold front will arrive in the afternoon turning winds from the northwest. It will be cooler Thursday.
KYTX 9:30 PM. CST February 07, 2017
More Stories
-
Smith County Fire Marshal's Office warns: 'Do not…Feb. 7, 2017, 12:02 p.m.
-
Another suspect wanted in Fort Worth capital murder…Feb. 7, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
-
Fire destroys Smith Co. mobile homeFeb. 7, 2017, 2:02 p.m.