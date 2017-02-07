Wednesday's Weather

Overnight: Mostly clear skies but some morning cloudiness will move into Deep East Texas by sunrise. Winds will be southwest 5 to 15 mph. Wednesday: Skies will be mostly sunny. Unseasonably warm temperatures will develop again in the afternoon. Highs will be near 80 degrees. A cold front will arrive in the afternoon turning winds from the northwest. It will be cooler Thursday.

KYTX 9:30 PM. CST February 07, 2017

