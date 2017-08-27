KYTX
Hurricane Harvey help: What to do if you're in distress

Stacey Welsh, KENS 11:25 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

Whether its high-water rescues or heavy flood threats, there have been numerous reports of people needing immediate assistance in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Here are some steps emergency officials advise people to take if they need help:

Call 911 in an emergency

You can also reach out to the United States Coast Guard, but officials advise you to stay on the line with 911 if they do not answer immediately.

The Greater Harris County 911 Emergency Network said Sunday evening that all systems were working, however, 911 call centers were experiencing extremely high call volumes.

Call the following numbers if you would like to contact the Coast Guard:

  • 281-464-4851
  • 281-464-4852
  • 281-464-4853
  • 281-464-4854
  • 281-464-4855

Stay at HOME when possible

From the Texas coast to further inland in San Antonio, local officials are warning people to stay off the roads. If you must leave, follow the advice "turn around, don't drown" to avoid low-water crossings.

Do NOT go into your attic, seek safety on the roof

According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials request that if the highest floor of your home becomes dangerous, get on the roof.

From there, you are advised to call 911 and stay on the line until you get a response.

Use generators with caution

If you plan to hook up a generator after Harvey, the Texas Fire Marshal released some tips to stay safe:

  • Only use a generator outside
  • Keep away from vents and windows
  • Let it cool before refuel
  • Make sure to install carbon monoxide alarms in your home

The National Fire Protection Association also advises people to store generator fuel in a safe place and avoid storing it in living areas.

Avoid standing flood water

Ready.gov advises that flood water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines. It may also hide dangerous debris or places where the ground is washed away.

Photograph your hurricane damage

The National Storm Damage Center advises people to take note of damage you can see from the ground on your property and take pictures of any damage. Search online for news stories of the storm hitting your area, so you have proof if it is ever required.

© 2017 KENS-TV


