Official: 'significant number' of unidentified bodies in Southeast Texas after Harvey

A "significant number" of bodies need to be identified in southeast Texas following Harvey, said Victim Relief Ministries Incident Commander Veronica Sites, who was working with the Jefferson County Morgue Tuesday.

Sites did not release an exact number -- only repeatedly describing the figure as "significant." She did, however, confirm one of the bodies was found in Orange County.

Victim Relief Ministries was overseeing the following counties, as of Tuesday afternoon: Sabine, Newton, Jasper, Orange, Jefferson, Angelina, Trinity, Polk, San Jacinto, Liberty, Chambers, Hardin and Tyler.

It was hard to say where the bodies came from because officials were dealing with flood waters, so it would be possible for victims to have died in one location and ended up somewhere else, Sites explained.

Officials at the medical examiner's office were trying to match unidentified victims with missing persons cases, according to Sites, who urged relatives of missing people to contact the morgue.

Families can reach the Jefferson County Morgue at 409-726-2571.

© 2017 KBMT-TV