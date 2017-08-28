Oncor will dispatch 160 workers to restore electricity in Texas

(Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

Oncor will dispatch 160 employees and contractors to help restore power to parts of Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

A spokesperson for Oncor said the utilities company was responding to a request from American Electric Power, which serves areas like Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Rockport and Port Lavaca, which will require extensive repairs for full power restoration. Oncor workers would work at the direction of AEP to address that company's repair needs.

Oncor expected to send its workers to help Tuesday. A spokesperson said it was not immediately clear from where the workers would be dispatched, but he said he believed the majority of the workers would be sent from North Texas because Central and Eastern Texas still expect a lot more rain from the storm.

As for destinations, the workers will not be sent to Houston -- instead focusing on recovery efforts along the coast, though an actual destination city had not been announced as of late Monday morning, an Oncor spokesperson said.

© 2017 KCEN-TV