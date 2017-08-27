People sit outside with their pets at George R. Brown shelter in Houston

People with dogs sit outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, which was set up as a shelter for flood evacuees Sunday. (Photo: Jennifer Titus)

The convention center was transformed into a shelter for evacuees Sunday, but they could not take in pets.

Many devoted dog owners chose to sit outside with their animals, waiting for animal services to come.

Animal rescues and shelters are focused on keeping the animals in their care safe. They are expected to come to the shelter, but their staff may be stuck in the bad weather conditions, just like everyone else.

The comfort of pets, part II. A woman reacts as she is told she can’t bring her dog into a shelter for evacuees. [LM Otero/AP] pic.twitter.com/dAwWy2IyU6 — Laila Lalami (@LailaLalami) August 27, 2017

In a Facebook Live feed, Jennifer Titus talked to evacuees who had to make the tough decision. Many people were already emotionally exhausted, having lost their homes to flooding.

At 3:20 Jennifer shows the people waiting outside, and at 5:23 a woman talks about her dog.

"I'm hungry, and I'm mad because my dog can't come in. That sucks," she said.

Gallery Furniture has opened their stores and is accepting people along with their pets.

