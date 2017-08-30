This impromptu gospel performance for evacuees at a Texas shelter will warm your heart

Victoria White leads a group of singers in an impromptu gospel performance inside a Conroe, Texas shelter Tuesday. Photo: Facebook screengrab

A video of a group of volunteers breaking into gospel song inside a Conroe, Texas shelter for Harvey evacuees has gone viral.

Joni Villemez-Comeaux posted a clip of the group singing an incredible rendition of “Spirit Break Out” for scores of people taking refuge inside the Lone Star Expo Center in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston.

Don't see video below? Go here.

“This woman's powerful voice, singing praise, lifted the Spirit of all within earshot,” Villemez-Comeaux wrote in a separate, public Facebook post.

The video had been viewed 9.8 million times and gotten 450,000 interactions less than 24 hours after it was posted.

Villemez-Comeaux identified the woman leading the performance as Victoria White. White, an admissions counselor at Sam Houston State University, was at the shelter as part of an outreach program raising money for flood victims in southeast Texas, according to the Daily Mail.

“I had no idea this was being recorded, but God had a plan!” White wrote in a public Facebook post Tuesday. “Not only did He want to Love on those gathered in Lonestar Expo Center who suffered loss at the hands of Hurricane Harvey, but He wanted to love on people across the world who were dealing with their own personal storms.”

Thousands from the Texas coast have taken shelter -- including over 30,000 Houstonians -- after what was Hurricane Harvey dumped record rainfall on the Texas coast. Wednesday afternoon, the sun was shining in Houston as the worst of the rains seemed to have passed the area.

The region isn’t out of the woods yet, though. Harvey made landfall a second time early Wednesday near the Texas-Louisiana border.

© 2017 WFAA-TV