Tickets for George Strait's Harvey benefit concert go on sale Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Tickets for George Strait's Hand in Hand Texas, a benefit concert to aid Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, go on sale Wednesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. CST.

The 1-hour benefit concert will take place at the Majestic Theater on Tuesday, September 12 at 7 p.m. in San Antonio. The show in San Antonio is part of a multi-network telethon featuring other live concerts from across the country.

The concert in San Antonio will include 6-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert, reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Chris Stapleton, 4x GRAMMY award winner Lyle Lovett and Texas Heritage Songwriter Hall of Fame member Robert Earl Keen.

The Cavender Auto Family is bringing the country music stars to San Antonio. They plan to underwrite the full cost of the concert. President of the dealership Billy Cavender saw first-hand the devastation that hit the south Texas coast. He has property in Port Aransas.

"I went last Wednesday to check on my little house and I was pretty lucky. Just some water damage but the city's a mess. A lot of people out of their homes, businesses." said Cavender. "I know George has a home in Rockport and so he understands the devastation that's going on. So, we're just trying to figure out how to help these people get back on their feet."

The money raised through the telethon will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

"Hand in Hand" will bring the country together to raise funds, spirits and help rebuild Texas in the wake of this unprecedented devastation, according to the Majestic Theater website.

The tickets for the San Antonio concert will be sold at ticketmaster.com.

Select performances from Majestic Theatre will air on CBS, ABC, CMT, Fox and NBC on Tuesday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m. EST on the East Coast and replay on the West Coast at 8:00 p.m. PST. The telethon broadcast, as well as Strait's Hand in Hand Texas show, will also be available internationally via live stream on Facebook.

