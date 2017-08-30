Viewer offers shelter for Houston family after KHOU 11 interview

A Houston father whose family lost everything during Hurricane Harvey was offered temporary shelter after a viewer saw his interview with anchor Len Cannon on KHOU 11 News. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A Houston father whose family lost everything during Hurricane Harvey was offered temporary shelter after a viewer saw his interview with anchor Len Cannon on KHOU 11 News.

Max Gonzales told KHOU 11 News the roof of his home collapsed, leaving his 3-year-old and 4-year-old children with nowhere to sleep. Gonzales said he was stranded for a few days and took his children and pregnant wife to Gallery Furniture where they gave him a ride in a truck to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Gonzales said he got a ride from FM 1960 and the Beltway 8 before he walked all the way to Aldine-Westfield and Hopper Road.

“It was about 3 hours in the water,” he said.

After Gonzales’ interview aired on KHOU 11 News, a viewer called and offered his family a temporary home.

Gonzales talked to the woman over the phone.

"She told me that she stays past Montgomery. She told me she'd be glad and happy to take us in and help us," Gonzales said. "She was asking me if my mother-in-law would want to come also...She said that for sure, in the morning, she'd be here to come get us."

Gonzales was overcome with emotion.

"Everything we've been through, everything we go through, this type of stuff don't happen to people like us," he said. "Belief in God and the city of Houston. I just want to say thank you to people that showed us support, even people going through the same things we're going through...good people, man."

