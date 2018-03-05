Last Rain Showers for Awhile?

Another round of thunderstorms worked across East Texas Monday. Large hail and strong winds caused power outages in the Henderson area as marble size hail and 40 MPH wind gusts were reported with the storm. The heavy rain will continue to add to the water levels across many of the rivers, creeks and streams across the region. The good news is though, it appears likely we are going to be rain free until the weekend, but Saturday looks to be a bit rainy.

Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes

