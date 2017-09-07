National Hurricane Center: Hurricane watch issued for Florida ahead of Irma

Hurricane watches are in effect for parts of the Florida Peninsula in advance of Hurricane Irma, a 175-mph as of 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hurricane watches are in effect for parts of the Florida Keys and the southern part of the state this morning in advance of Irma, according to the National Hurricane Center.

That includes Jupiter Inlet southward and around the peninsula to Bonita Beach, including the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay. A storm surge watch also is in effect for the same area.

Hurricane Irma is a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm with 175 mph winds, according to the center's 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 advisory. The storm is about 65 miles east-northeast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

It is moving west-northwest at 16 mph and has a minimum central pressure of 922 mb.

A hurricane watch means hurricane-force winds in excess of 74 mph are possible within 48 hours and plans to possibly evacuate must be reviewed.

Other tropical storm watches and, later on, warnings are possible as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida coast. It remains too early to tell where and if Irma makes landfall, however, computer models recently have depicted an eastward trend along the east coast of Florida.

It's also possible the storm could remain out to sea but still lash the shore with damaging winds and a dangerous storm surge.

It's because of these uncertainties that it's still worth having a plan and being aware of updated forecasts.

