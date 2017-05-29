NWS preliminary report: EF-1 tornado ripped through parts of Longview

The National Weather Service is in Longview Monday morning looking at the damage from Sunday afternoon/evening storms.
The survey team has a preliminary report that an EF-1 tornado did come through the area.
Viewers sent in photos of the damage and storm clouds on Sunday, including this one from Vicki Swimm Bailey that looks like a devil's face.
"This is on The Challenge at Oak Forest golf course in North Longview." Bailey stated in her post.
Kahlil Miller captured this time-lapse of the storm as it blew through his apartment complex.
CBS19 will update this story as we receive more information from the survey team.
