Several speedways open campgrounds to Irma evacuees

BRISTOL, TN - AUGUST 25: Campers sit under a sunset outside Bristol Motor Speedway during the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Sharpie 500 on August 25, 2007 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2007 Getty Images)

As thousands evacuate Florida ahead of destructive Hurricane Irma, speedways in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama are opening their campgrounds to evacuees.

Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama is offering free campsites with water hookups, showers and bathroom facilities beginning Thursday morning.

Like our friends at @amsupdates, Talladega Superspeedway is welcoming anyone seeking refuge from #HurricaneIrma. https://t.co/ZTuXGKVMlQ — TalladegaSuperspdwy (@TalladegaSuperS) September 6, 2017

Atlanta Motor Speedway is offering the same amenities to evacuees:

Hurricane #Irma evacuees seeking refuge are welcome to stay with us for free.

READ: https://t.co/R5r7dRUWRe pic.twitter.com/0j6L3ftZal — AtlantaMotorSpeedway (@amsupdates) September 6, 2017

Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee is another option for campers fleeing the storm:

BMS campgrounds are now open to evacuees of #HurricaneIrma.



Additional details: https://t.co/U9zBd5lGgj — BristolMotorSpeedway (@BMSupdates) September 8, 2017

A complete list of evacuations zones in Florida can be found here.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA