Time Lapse of Longview Storm

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life
-
Trained to make a split-second decision
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
KYTX Breaking News
-
Woman shot, killed while driving down highway
-
Student misses top title after school error
-
RAW FOOTAGE ' Canton Tornado
-
SCSO: Patrick Mahomes II robbed
-
Longview Storm Damage
-
Sheryia Grant: Her untold story
More Stories
-
NWS preliminary report: EF-1 tornado ripped through…May 29, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
-
Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI suspicionMay 29, 2017, 10:44 a.m.
-
77-year-old Longview woman struck, killed in…May 29, 2017, 9:54 a.m.