Tornado warning issued for Lamar County; less-severe storms in DFW

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in Lamar County in northeast Texas on Sunday afternoon as less-severe storms continued passing through Dallas-Fort Worth.

The storms brought heavy rain, gusty winds and hail in some locations.

Johnson, Parker and Tarrant counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storms continued heading northeast, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and the possibility of small hail into eastern Denton County and Collin County.

Storms with heavy rain, thunder and lightning were also making their way into Arlington, Irving, Farmers Branch, Grand Prairie and Kennedale about 4:45 p.m.

Further northeast of DFW, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Delta and Fannin counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning.

A tornado watch was issued until 11 p.m. for counties east of Dallas, including Kaufman, Hunt and Navarro counties, as storms passed through the area.

aaaaaand the skies have opened up in Fort Worth #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/FStsBenGxO — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) January 21, 2018

Just came though the North Crowley area pic.twitter.com/XDGOhBQ6QC — BECCA (@heyitsmerebecca) January 21, 2018

