13th Floor Haunted House promises most hair-raising season yet

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready to face your fears and navigate through one of the spookiest places in San Antonio!

The 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio has opened their doors for the Halloween season.

Check out this year's terrifying themes which include "The Deadlands," set in a post-apocalyptic world, and "The Rot Shop," a horrifying labyrinth filled with chainsaw-wielding Chainiacs.

The house is open from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on select nights through November 11.

Tickets start at $19.99 with premium ticket options also available. Want to heighten your terror? Get a Fast Pass and Skip the Line.

If you're 21 and older, the 13th Floor Haunted House has added something new. Check out the "Copper Tavern," which was added this year. Brave souls who buy the add-on will be pulled into a secret bar to enjoy a dose of liquid courage to assist them in navigating through the rest of the maze.

Are you brave enough to check it out?

For more information visit www.13hfloorsanantonio.com.

