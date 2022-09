Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance presents the second annual Rose City Fiesta this Sunday, Sept.18th from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bergfeld Park.

The first Rose City Fiesta was in 2018 and returns to Tyler to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.