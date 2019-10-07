For a few hundred dollars, paint-splattered and mud-covered designed jeans can be yours.

"Look as though you've put in long hours of labor or just finished painting your masterpiece in ultra-distressed, paint-splattered jeans cut in a classic straight fit," is posted under the description on Nordstrom's website.

Nordstrom's Barracuda Jeans

If you look closely at the image above, you'll see the words "Sold Out" underneath the 5-star rating.

The designer of PRPS, Donwan Harrell, strives to create, "immaculate attention to detail and aspires to deliver perfect jeans, tees and more to the most discerning denim enthusiast."

If you're looking to tone down the mud and paint look, you can simply purchase a simple "mud-style" instead.

"Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty," is the description on their website.

Nordstrom's Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans

PRPS' Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans average near the $300 mark. Shop around for yourself on Nordstrom's website or visit PRPS to see what else is available.

If the phrase, "rub some dirt on it" was said to you as a kid, make it come to life with these straight leg pants.