East Texas weekend events: Music, ghost hunting and cars

An eventful weekend for everyone from an art & music festival to a book sale to a petting zoo.

TYLER, Texas — If you're not sure what to do this weekend, check out these five events:

84th Annual Dogwood Art and Music Festival: This year’s Dogwood Art and Music Festival, 315 W. Oak St. in Palestine, will feature over 20 artists with both a free and VIP version of the event. The VIP event is from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and will feature artists with works for sale, a meet-and-greet and more. The free event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and will have art booths and access to the art tent. For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, visit https://dogwoodartscouncil.com/

Ghost Hunt at Bowers Mansion: Built in 1878, the Bowers Mansion, 301 S. Magnolia in Palestine, is one of Palestine’s most historic homes and will be open for a ghost tour from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. In the 1950s the owner murdered his wife in the home then committed suicide. Some believe spirits still linger there. Along with the home, there are also other buildings on the property to explore. To be one of the first people to investigate the home for ghost, purchase your ticket at hauntedrooms.com/texas/ghost-hunts/historic-bowers-mansion-palestine-tx

Book Sale: Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. in Tyler, is having a one-day only book sale from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. All funds raised at the sale will go toward helping the library buy replacement copies of materials, repair items and other needs. Hardback books will be $1, paperbacks 50 cents, Audiobooks $2, CDs and DVDs $1. After 3 p.m. items can be bought by the bag for $5 or by the box for $10.