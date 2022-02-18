East Texas weekend events: Theater, music and a chance for a new best friend

Many fun events in Tyler this weekend such as a play and concerts.

TYLER, Texas — If you’re looking for something fun to do in East Texas this weekend, check out these five events:

“The Play That Goes Wrong”: See Tyler Civic Theater’s first production of the year, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday or at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tyler Civic Theater. In the play, a theater group is trying to put on the production of “A murder at Haversham Manor,” but nothing is going right. Purchase tickets at tylercivictheatre.com .

An evening with Ruthie Foster: Four-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Ruthie Foster is set to perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler. Foster performs numerous genres of music, including gospel, blues, jazz, folk and soul. Local singer-songwriter Matt Raker is set to open the show. For information and to buy tickets, visit libertytyler.com/events.