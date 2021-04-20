SIGN UP NOW: Academy Sports + Outdoors giving away gift cards to Texas State Parks ahead of Mother's Day

If your Mom enjoys the outdoors, consider entering in this giveaway hosted by Academy Sports & Outdoors goes toward any of our Texas State Parks.

TYLER, Texas — The week of April 17 - 25 is known as National Park Week by the National Park Foundation.

But, did you know Texas is home to 89 state parks spanning more than 630,000 acres of Lone Star State beauty!

Academy Sports + Outdoors is teaming up with Texas State Parks to do a first-time giveaway of gift cards good for any state park in Texas, in honor of Mother's Day on May 9.

Tyler Sumrall of Academy Sports + Outdoors says that anyone interested has until April 30 to register, but only 3,000 gift cards will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis so get online and sign Mom up, today!

"We really want Moms across the State to get outdoors and maybe find some peace and quiet this Mother's Day as well," said Sumrall. "So, we have 3,000 allocated gift cards, each one is worth $20 that can be used for park entry, annual park access, online and in the park."