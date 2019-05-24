TYLER, Texas — The warm and muggy weather is coming back to East Texas and though we may not be too fond of the hotter temps some creatures are.

Alligators, are being spotted more than usual around East Texas. Although they may seem more like Louisiana natives, alligators have been here for decades. It is not uncommon to see a lot of alligators here in East Texas.

You may have seen more in the recent weeks for two reasons. One of those reasons being that it is peak mating season, so the males are on the move. Another reason is due to all the recent flooding we have had across East Texas. High waters make it easier for the males to swim to new areas.

If you run into an alligator while swimming, calmly get out of the water. Do not splash around or try to shoo it away. Slowly move away from the gator and once you are out of the water call Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Be on the lookout this Memorial Day weekend and make sure to stay aware of your surroundings when near a river, lake or pond.

If you run into an alligator, its best to stay calm. Slowly walk away and call Texas Parks and Wildlife at (903) 597-5338.