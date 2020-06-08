Applications open for casting in 'Married At First Sight: Houston'

Houston singles ready to take "the ultimate leap of fate" for the show's 13th season are encouraged to apply!

HOUSTON — "Ready to find the love of your life?"

Kinetic Content Casting is coming to Houston to find cast members for their 13th season of "Married at First Sight." The company announced their search and their casting application on their Instagram on Tuesday.

"Married at First Sight" follows couples who are matched by specialists. They meet on their wedding day and spend a few weeks together to figure out if they could work as a married couple.

The show recently confirmed their deal for six new seasons and a new spinoff series. They also just premiered its 11th season last month with couples from New Orleans, and they finished casting for Season 12 in Atlanta a couple months ago.

The application is about 60 questions and asks applicants about things like their looks, social media, past experiences with love, and relationship deal breakers.