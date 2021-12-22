Boredom busters: Post-Christmas activities for children and families

Whether you're looking to explore the outdoors or prefer indoor fun, there's a bevy of activities in the Longview area.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Christmas season is coming to a close, but the children are still out of school and stuck at home.

What to do?

Walk it off

Want to experience nature in your own backyard and maybe get a little exercise? Try these outdoor spots:

The 26-acre Longview Arboretum and Nature Center features a multitude of plants, flowers, water features and much more. The facility at 706 W. Cotton St. is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and closed New Year's Day. Admission is free for members; $5 for general admission; free for children 3 and younger, $3 for seniors and military; and $18 for a family pass up to six people.

The city of Longview has numerous walking trails that also provide opportunities for joggers, bicyclists, pets and more. For information, go to longviewtexas.gov/3336/Walking-Trails .

Tyler State Park boasts 13 miles of hiking trails as well as biking and fishing. You can borrow a rod and reel but must buy the bait, which is sold at the park store. There also are kayaks and canoes available for rent. The park is open daily 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with an entry fee of $6 for adults. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. The park is closed Christmas Day. Regular hours will be observed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Brain buzz

Even though school is out, that doesn’t mean learning has to take a break, too:

Longview Public Library has more to check out than just books. Video games, DVDs and Blu-rays are among some of the entertainment that can be checked out with a library card.

Active fun

Air U Trampoline Park, 4300 U.S. 259, has a wide array of trampolines to bounce on and foam pits to jump in to. It will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and open 1 to 9 p.m. New Year's Eve and 1 to 6 p.m. tentatively on New Year's Day. Check the Air U Facebook page for updates on hours. The park's regular hours are 4 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

G-Force, 4800 Gilmer Road, satisfies anyone with a need for speed. Go-kart racing, trampolines and arcade games are available at the indoor complex. G-Force is offering special holiday hours while children are out of school. The temporary hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Normal weekday hours when school resumes start at 4 p.m.

Stuck in the holiday spirit?

Not ready to let go of that holiday cheer? Drive out to some of these attractions for a bright night:

Carmela's Magical Santa Land, 6085 U.S. 259 North, will be around for just a couple more weeks, so grab your keys and get in line. The light display is open 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until Jan. 5. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Christmas in the Park is a free community holiday light display put on by volunteers at Liberty City's Hugh Camp Memorial Park, 5716 Old Highway 135 N. Lights come on at dark and stay on until the park closes at 9 p.m. It will be available until the new year.