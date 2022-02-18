An Ode to Joy': Chapel Hill grad Chris Charles Scott's documentary highlights Baylor basketball, to be shown Saturday in Tyler

Baylor basketball documentary talks about shocking 2003 basketball murder to amazing 2021 National Championship victory.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Chris Charles Scott was doing his work study job at Baylor University’s Pat Neff Hall in 2003 when he knew something was going on.

Head men’s basketball coach Dave Bliss and athletic director Tom Stanton walked by his cubicle into the university president’s office.

This was shortly after Baylor basketball player Patrick Dennehy was missing and then confirmed dead, and it later came out that he was killed by teammate Carlos Dotson.